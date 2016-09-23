Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team

CARTAGENA, Colombia (Sep. 23, 2016) – U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Patrick McKenna, a preventive medicine officer assigned to Navy Environmental Preventive Medicine Unit 2, signs an autograph for a junior high school student at Naval School Crespo during Southern Partnership Station 2016 (SPS-16). SPS-16 is an annual series of U.S. Navy deployments focused on subject matter expert exchanges with partner nation militaries and security forces in Central and South America and the Caribbe an. U.S. military teams work with partner nation forces during naval-focused training exercises, military-to-military engagements and community relations projects in an effort to enhance partnerships with regional maritime activities and improve the operational readiness of participants. (U.S. Army photo by Private First Class Liem Huynh/Released)

