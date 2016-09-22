(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team [Image 11 of 28]

    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team

    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA

    09.22.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    CARTAGENA, Colombia (Sep. 22, 2016) – U.S. Navy Cmdr. Tony Silvetti, a gynecologist assigned to Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune, explains the process to safely resuscitate a chocking baby to a group of medical students as a part of subject matter expert exchange with medical staff at Naval Hospital Cartagena during Southern Partnership Station 2016 (SPS-16). SPS-16 is an annual series of U.S. Navy deployments focused on subject matter expert exchanges with partner nation militaries and security forces in Central and South America and the Caribbean. U.S. military teams work with partner nation forces during naval-focused training exercises, military-to-military engagements and community relations projects in an effort to enhance partnerships with regional maritime activities and improve the operational readiness of participants. (U.S. Army photo by Private First Class Liem Huynh/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2016
    Date Posted: 01.22.2017 15:28
    Photo ID: 3115125
    VIRIN: 160922-A-CP070-0266
    Resolution: 2610x1824
    Size: 861.79 KB
    Location: CARTAGENA, CO 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team [Image 1 of 28], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team
    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team
    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team
    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team
    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team
    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team
    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team
    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team
    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team
    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team
    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team
    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team
    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team
    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team
    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team
    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team
    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team
    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team
    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team
    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team
    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team
    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team
    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team
    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team
    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team
    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team
    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team
    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Colombia
    Joint Training
    South America
    US Army
    US Navy
    Cartagena
    San Salvador
    mosquitos
    Operation Blessing
    San Pedro Sula
    Southern Partnership 2016

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT