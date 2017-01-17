Airman 1st Class Nicolas Haneline, 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron maintenance technician, fills a water container before heading out to the missile field Jan. 17, 2017, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Before each shift, teams load up a maintenance van with needed equipment and tools to be able to effectively work in Malmstrom’s missile complex. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Daniel Brosam)
This work, Maintenance Airmen ensure mission success [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Daniel Brosam, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Maintenance Airmen ensure mission success
