Maintenance Airmen ensure mission success

Senior Airman Justin Vasquez, 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron maintenance technician, takes inventory of equipment inside a maintenance van Jan. 17, 2017, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. The van is taken out to each work location and is used to house all 3,500 pounds of equipment the maintenance teams need to complete a job. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Daniel Brosam)

