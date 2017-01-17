Senior Airman Justin Vasquez, 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron maintenance technician, takes inventory of equipment inside a maintenance van Jan. 17, 2017, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. The van is taken out to each work location and is used to house all 3,500 pounds of equipment the maintenance teams need to complete a job. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Daniel Brosam)
This work, Maintenance Airmen ensure mission success [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Daniel Brosam, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Maintenance Airmen ensure mission success
