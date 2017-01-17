Senior Airman Shaquille Stephens, 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron maintenance technician, checks harnesses Jan. 17, 2017, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Harnesses are used in the missile field to protect the wearer as well as give Airmen a way to store the tools by clipping onto the harness. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Daniel Brosam)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 15:25
|Photo ID:
|3110329
|VIRIN:
|170117-F-DB969-045
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|770.18 KB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maintenance Airmen ensure mission success [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Daniel Brosam, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Maintenance Airmen ensure mission success
LEAVE A COMMENT