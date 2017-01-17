(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maintenance Airmen ensure mission success

    Maintenance Airmen ensure mission success

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Brosam 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Shaquille Stephens, 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron maintenance technician, checks harnesses Jan. 17, 2017, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Harnesses are used in the missile field to protect the wearer as well as give Airmen a way to store the tools by clipping onto the harness. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Daniel Brosam)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance Airmen ensure mission success [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Daniel Brosam, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Airmen
    Missiles
    Montana
    Deterrence
    ICBM
    People
    Air Force
    Maintenance
    USAF
    Defense
    Readiness
    Mission
    Malmstrom Air Force Base
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Strategic
    AFGSC
    341st Missile Wing
    341 MW

