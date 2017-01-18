Maintenance Airmen ensure mission success

Airmen 1st Class Joseph Griffin, right, and Josiah Remy, 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron maintenance technicians, prepare to load tool kits into a maintenance van Jan. 18, 2017, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Tools in each kit range from wrenches, hammers, pry bars and screw drivers to tape, lanyard material, dust caps and bolts. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Daniel Brosam)

