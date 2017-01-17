Maintenance Airmen ensure mission success

Senior Airman Shaquille Stephens, 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron maintenance technician, poses for a photo Jan. 17, 2017, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Stephens recently transferred from another maintenance shop and is learning missile maintenance duties while awaiting additional training to become a field worker. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Daniel Brosam)

