Nebraska Army National Guard Sgt. Scott Witthuhn invented a new power-switch for a family of skid steer loaders with recurrent dead battery problems. His solution has already saved the Nebraska National Guard time and money, and will now be implemented Army-wide. For his suggestion, Witthuhn received a $1,000 award from the Army Supply and Maintenance Assessment and Review Team (SMART).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2016 Date Posted: 01.20.2017 09:23 Photo ID: 3109162 VIRIN: 161011-Z-QR920-002 Resolution: 2832x4256 Size: 1.08 MB Location: MEAD, NE, US Hometown: FREMONT, NE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Money-Saving Solution [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Lisa Crawford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.