    SMART idea [Image 5 of 5]

    SMART idea

    MEAD, NE, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2016

    Photo by Spc. Lisa Crawford 

    111th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Scott Witthuhn explains the new power switch he invented for a family of skid steer loaders with recurrent dead battery problems. His solution has already saved the Nebraska National Guard time and money, and will now be implemented Army-wide.

    Date Taken: 10.11.2016
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 09:23
    Photo ID: 3109154
    VIRIN: 161011-Z-QR920-005
    Resolution: 3184x2216
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: MEAD, NE, US 
    Hometown: FREMONT, NE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMART idea [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Lisa Crawford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Money-Saving Solution
    Red-Button Solution
    SMART Invention
    Award-Winning Invention
    SMART idea

    ‘Smart’ idea nets Nebraska Soldier big reward

    Nebraska National Guard
    batteries
    Mead
    award
    Army
    SMART
    PS Magazine
    M915A3 tractor
    UTES2
    cut-off switch
    Supply and Maintenance Assessment and Review Team
    M400W
    Scott Witthuhn
    skid steer loaders

