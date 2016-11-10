Sgt. Scott Witthuhn explains the new power switch he invented for a family of skid steer loaders with recurrent dead battery problems. His solution has already saved the Nebraska National Guard time and money, and will now be implemented Army-wide.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2016 Date Posted: 01.20.2017 09:23 Photo ID: 3109154 VIRIN: 161011-Z-QR920-005 Resolution: 3184x2216 Size: 1.03 MB Location: MEAD, NE, US Hometown: FREMONT, NE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SMART idea [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Lisa Crawford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.