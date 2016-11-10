Sgt. Scott Witthuhn poses with the new power switch he invented for a family of skid steer loaders with recurrent dead battery problems. His solution has already saved the Nebraska National Guard time and money, and will now be implemented Army-wide.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 09:23
|Photo ID:
|3109158
|VIRIN:
|161011-Z-QR920-001
|Resolution:
|2066x3132
|Size:
|859.55 KB
|Location:
|MEAD, NE, US
|Hometown:
|FREMONT, NE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SMART Invention [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Lisa Crawford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
‘Smart’ idea nets Nebraska Soldier big reward
