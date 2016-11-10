SMART Invention

Sgt. Scott Witthuhn poses with the new power switch he invented for a family of skid steer loaders with recurrent dead battery problems. His solution has already saved the Nebraska National Guard time and money, and will now be implemented Army-wide.

Date Taken: 10.11.2016
Location: MEAD, NE, US
Hometown: FREMONT, NE, US