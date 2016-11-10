Nebraska Army National Guard Sgt. Scott Witthuhn invented a new power switch for a family of skid steer loaders with recurrent dead battery problems. His solution has already saved the Nebraska National Guard time and money, and will now be implemented Army-wide.Witthuhn said his team installed a battery cut-off switch similar to what is on the M915A3 tractor, made new ground and positive power wires and a mounting bracket for the cut-off switch to solve the dead battery issue.

Date Taken: 10.11.2016
Location: MEAD, NE, US
Hometown: FREMONT, NE, US
This work, Red-Button Solution [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Lisa Crawford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.