Red-Button Solution

Nebraska Army National Guard Sgt. Scott Witthuhn invented a new power switch for a family of skid steer loaders with recurrent dead battery problems. His solution has already saved the Nebraska National Guard time and money, and will now be implemented Army-wide.Witthuhn said his team installed a battery cut-off switch similar to what is on the M915A3 tractor, made new ground and positive power wires and a mounting bracket for the cut-off switch to solve the dead battery issue.
