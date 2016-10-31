‘Smart’ idea nets Nebraska Soldier big reward

Photo By Spc. Lisa Crawford | Nebraska Army National Guard Sgt. Scott Witthuhn invented a new power-switch for a...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Lisa Crawford | Nebraska Army National Guard Sgt. Scott Witthuhn invented a new power-switch for a family of skid steer loaders with recurrent dead battery problems. His solution has already saved the Nebraska National Guard time and money, and will now be implemented Army-wide. For his suggestion, Witthuhn received a $1,000 award from the Army Supply and Maintenance Assessment and Review Team (SMART). see less | View Image Page

Sergeant Scott Witthuhn of Fremont, Nebraska, is a surface maintenance mechanic in the Nebraska Army National Guard. Witthuhn was honored in September for inventing a device that is key to ensuring the readiness rate for an entire family of skid steer loaders is always high.



In May 2013, Witthuhn received a work order to repair an M400W skid steer loader sitting in the back of a storage facility. When he went to move other skid loaders that blocked his access to the one requested, none of the skid loaders would start. The batteries on each skid loader were dead and he needed to jump-start multiple batteries.



“I read up in PS Magazine that it’s an issue where the batteries are constantly going dead,” Witthuhn said. “They said the only fix right now is to sit there and run them every day or at least once a week… well that’s not always feasible. So I brought it in and decided to try and figure out why the batteries were going dead.”



Witthuhn found out that even after a skid loader’s power is shut off, the equalizer continues to operate, which causes the batteries to drain over time. He then spent a week finding a solution to the problem.



“All I did was take the power and the negative and cut it off at the equalizer, so when you shut the switch off, it cuts the equalizer off,” he said. “If the batteries have been changed, to date we haven’t had one dead out there yet.”



Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska adjutant general, said Witthuhn’s invention saves the state time and money. It can now be implemented Army-wide.



“The initiative and persistence that Sergeant Witthuhn demonstrated in developing a solution is one of the hallmarks of the CitizenSoldier,” Bohac said. “His commitment to equipment readiness, which in turn drives unit readiness, is such a positive example for all of us. His recurrent dead battery solution will have an impact on the total Army family and he represents what makes the Army National Guard such a vital component. It’s an honor to have Soldiers like Sergeant Witthuhn serving his state and nation in the Nebraska National Guard.”



When the issue first arose, Witthuhn’s supervisor, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dylan Welsh, asked Witthuhn to come up with a fix for the problem using parts already available. He added he didn’t expect Witthuhn’s quick and innovative solution.



“I was impressed with Sergeant Witthuhn’s ingenuity and perseverance in finding a solution to the batteries always being dead in the skid loaders,” Welsh said. “Utilizing parts that already exist in the system was a key factor in coming up with a fix. Applying Sergeant Witthuhn’s solution improved the readiness rate of skid loaders and saved thousands of dollars a year by not having to repeatedly purchase batteries.”



Witthuhn said his team at Unit Training Equipment Site 2 in Mead, Nebraska, installed a battery cut-off switch similar to what is on the M915A3 tractor, made new ground and positive power wires and a mounting bracket for the cut-off switch to solve the dead battery issue.



“This keeps us from having to go out there with a jump pack and jump-start each and every single one just to get one out… and it cuts down on the cost of batteries,” Witthuhn said. “Those batteries are like $230 a piece, and most of the time once they’re completely depleted, you can’t recharge them, so you have to buy new batteries.”



Witthuhn said he currently manages 12 skid loaders with two batteries each. His invention has the potential to save just one unit approximately $5,500 a year.



After sharing his idea with other shops throughout the state, Witthuhn submitted his modification to the Army Supply and Maintenance Assessment and Review Team (SMART). SMART rated his modification as having substantial value with broad impact on the readiness rate on the entire family of skid steer loaders. For his suggestion, Witthuhn received a $1,000 award, which Bohac presented him in September.



“I wasn’t expecting this to be a big deal at all,” he said. “I tried to be humble about it, but I told the guys here at the shop that if I did get a monetary reward for it that I’d buy them drinks.”



Witthuhn said while he was the brains behind the invention, it took a team to accomplish the mission.



“It was kind of like a whole shop process, because those guys had to try and read my plans to help install and stuff,” he said. “So I figured I should reward them a little bit, too.”



“Sergeant Witthuhn has outstanding moral character and is able to exercise sound judgment in a multitude of situations,” Welsh said. “He has a work ethic that is a relief to see in a young Soldier. He is absolutely a credit to his family name and the Nebraska Army National Guard.”



Witthuhn said he has some ‘other great ideas’ that he’s currently exploring as well, and he hopes to someday contribute more inventions to the U.S. Army.