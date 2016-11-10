Sgt. Scott Witthuhn poses next to a skid steer loader installed with the new power switch he invented to combat against recurrent dead battery problems. His solution has already saved the Nebraska National Guard time and money, and will now be implemented Army-wide.
This work, Award-Winning Invention [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Lisa Crawford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
