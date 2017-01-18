U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Eric Jones, boom operator assigned to the 134th Air Refueling Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard, refuel 13th and 14th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon’s over Northern Japan, Jan. 18, 2017. Boom operators refuel various types of aircraft in midair, extending the amount of time spent on training or combat missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deana Heitzman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2017 Date Posted: 01.20.2017 02:14 Photo ID: 3108547 VIRIN: 170118-F-FK724-123 Resolution: 3544x2531 Size: 1.62 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boom operator conducts refueling [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Deana Heitzman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.