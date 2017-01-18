Soaring Falcons

U.S. Air Force pilots with the 13th and 14th Fighter Squadrons fly alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 134th Air Refueling Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard, over Northern Japan, Jan. 18, 2017. Pilots must maintain tanker qualification every six months to stay proficient and capable for training and combat scenarios. If pilots are not proficient in tanking, it could cause them to land in obscure or enemy territory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deana Heitzman)

