U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Eric Jones, boom operator assigned to the 134th Air Refueling Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard, refuels 13th and 14th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon’s over Northern Japan, Jan. 18, 2017. Boom operators refuel various types of aircraft in midair, extending the amount of time spent on training or combat missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deana Heitzman)
This work, Refueling 35th FW Falcons [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Deana Heitzman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Tennessee tanker fuels Misawa Falcons
