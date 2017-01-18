(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Refueling 35th FW Falcons [Image 1 of 5]

    Refueling 35th FW Falcons

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Deana Heitzman 

    35 Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Eric Jones, boom operator assigned to the 134th Air Refueling Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard, refuels 13th and 14th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon’s over Northern Japan, Jan. 18, 2017. Boom operators refuel various types of aircraft in midair, extending the amount of time spent on training or combat missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deana Heitzman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 02:14
    Photo ID: 3108552
    VIRIN: 170118-F-FK724-135
    Resolution: 3727x2663
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refueling 35th FW Falcons [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Deana Heitzman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Refueling 35th FW Falcons
    A window view
    Boom operator conducts refueling
    Soaring Falcons
    Refueling along the clouds

    Tennessee tanker fuels Misawa Falcons

    TAGS

    Photography
    F-16
    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Pacific Air Forces
    Photojournalist
    35th Fighter Wing
    PACOM
    military
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    134th Air Refueling Wing
    U.S. Air Force
    Nikon
    Senior Airman Deana Heitzman
    KC-135 Stratotaker

