A window view

U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 13th and 14th Fighter Squadrons conduct air-to-air refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 134th Air Refueling Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard, over Northern Japan, Jan. 18, 2017. Pilots must maintain tanker qualification every six months to stay proficient and capable for training and combat scenarios. Since refueling training missions are very complex, they are vital for younger pilots to develop good skills and habit patterns that will help them in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deana Heitzman)

