Refueling along the clouds

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots with the 13th and 14th Fighter Squadrons conduct air-to-air refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 134th Air Refueling Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard, over Northern Japan, Jan. 18, 2017. Pilots must maintain tanker qualification every six months to stay proficient and capable. Midair refueling extends a pilot's warfare capabilities by almost two hours, potentially saving more lives during combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deana Heitzman)

Date Taken: 01.18.2017 Date Posted: 01.20.2017 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP