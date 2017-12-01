Airmen watch “The Story of a Dream,” a play chronicling African American suffrage of the mid 1950s at Yokota Air Base, Jan. 12, 2017. Airmen acted out major events in the life of Martin Luther King Jr., who helped bring about the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The values of freedom and equality which King fought for continue to be highly valued in the Air Force today. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Baker) (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Baker)

