Staff Sgt. Jason Hamm, 374th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, portrays Martin Luther King Jr. writing a letter from jail during “The Story of a Dream,” a play chronicling African American suffrage of the mid 1950s at Yokota Air Base, Jan. 12, 2017. Martin Luther King Jr. was a Baptist minister and social activist who played a key role in the American civil rights movement. The values of freedom and equality which King fought for continue to be highly valued in the Air Force today. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Baker)

