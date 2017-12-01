A Yokota West Elementary School child’s artwork stands on display for “The Story of a Dream,” art gallery and play honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and African American suffrage of the mid 1950s at Yokota Air Base, Jan. 12, 2017. The artwork shared the theme of “I can help,” and displayed children’s ideas of how to build a positive environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Baker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 22:14 Photo ID: 3108372 VIRIN: 170112-F-RA202-010 Resolution: 4896x3771 Size: 548.8 KB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Story of a dream [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Elizabeth Baker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.