    Story of a dream [Image 3 of 7]

    Story of a dream

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Baker 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt. Jason Hamm, 374th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, shouts “Free at last!” during his portrayal of Martin Luther King Jr. for “The Story of a Dream,” a play chronicling African American suffrage of the mid 1950s at Yokota Air Base, Jan. 12, 2017. The Martin Luther King Jr.’s Special Observance Committee produced the play and an art exhibit in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Day. The values of freedom and equality which King fought for continue to be highly valued in the Air Force today. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Baker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 22:14
    Photo ID: 3108386
    VIRIN: 170112-F-RA202-136
    Resolution: 3442x2410
    Size: 314.42 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Story of a dream [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Elizabeth Baker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Yokota
    MLK
    Martin Luthar King Jr.

