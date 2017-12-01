Yokota Airmen participate in “The Story of a Dream,” a play chronicling African American suffrage of the mid 1950s at Yokota Air Base, Jan. 12, 2017. The Martin Luther King Jr.’s Special Observance Committee produced the play and an art exhibit in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Day. The values of freedom and equality which King fought for continue to be highly valued in the Air Force today. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Baker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 22:14 Photo ID: 3108375 VIRIN: 170112-F-RA202-052 Resolution: 5491x3898 Size: 4.24 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Story of a dream [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Elizabeth Baker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.