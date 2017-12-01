Yokota Airmen participate in “The Story of a Dream,” a play chronicling African American suffrage of the mid 1950s at Yokota Air Base, Jan. 12, 2017. The Martin Luther King Jr.’s Special Observance Committee produced the play and an art exhibit in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Day. The values of freedom and equality which King fought for continue to be highly valued in the Air Force today. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Baker)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 22:14
|Photo ID:
|3108375
|VIRIN:
|170112-F-RA202-052
|Resolution:
|5491x3898
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Story of a dream [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Elizabeth Baker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
