459th AS completes hoist training

Lt. Col. Valerie Johnson, 374th Medical Group aerospace medicine chief, walks towards a UH-1N Iroquois to be lifted into the aircraft at a drop zone near Mt. Fuji, Japan, Jan. 13, 2017. The aircrew completed hoist insertion and extraction from the helicopter from 25-35 feet above the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

