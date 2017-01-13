(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    459th AS completes hoist training [Image 2 of 7]

    459th AS completes hoist training

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman David Owsianka 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Valerie Johnson, 374th Medical Group aerospace medicine chief, walks towards a UH-1N Iroquois to be lifted into the aircraft at a drop zone near Mt. Fuji, Japan, Jan. 13, 2017. The aircrew completed hoist insertion and extraction from the helicopter from 25-35 feet above the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 02:38
    Photo ID: 3106556
    VIRIN: 170113-F-CB366-258
    Resolution: 2106x1404
    Size: 216.64 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 459th AS completes hoist training [Image 1 of 7], by SrA David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

