459th AS completes hoist training

Tech. Sgt. Michael Wright, 459th Airlift Squadron special mission aviator evaluator, holds onto the cable as Master Sgt. Antonio Gueits, 374th Operation Group resource advisor, is hoisted into a UH-1N Iroquois at a drop zone near Mt. Fuji, Japan, Jan. 13, 2017. During the scenario, the aircrew performed an alternate insertion of crew members, hoist insertion and extraction from 25-35 feet above ground, and proper landing and takeoff techniques throughout various landing zones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

