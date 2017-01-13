459th AS completes hoist training

Lt. Col. Valerie Johnson, 374th Medical Group aerospace medicine chief, walks away from a UH-1N Iroquois at a drop zone near Mt. Fuji, Japan, Jan. 13, 2017. Johnson served as a ground safety observer for the hoist training to ensure the airman was safely lifted on the hoist. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

