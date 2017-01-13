Lt. Col. Valerie Johnson, 374th Medical Group aerospace medicine chief, walks away from a UH-1N Iroquois at a drop zone near Mt. Fuji, Japan, Jan. 13, 2017. Johnson served as a ground safety observer for the hoist training to ensure the airman was safely lifted on the hoist. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 02:38
|Photo ID:
|3106552
|VIRIN:
|170113-F-CB366-190
|Resolution:
|3898x2599
|Size:
|301.75 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 459th AS completes hoist training [Image 1 of 7], by SrA David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
459th AS completes hoist training
