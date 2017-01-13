The view from the inside of a UH-1N Iroquois as it flies over a lake near Mt. Fuji, Japan, during a training mission Jan. 13, 2017. Members of the 459th Airlift Squadron complete hoist training at a landing zone near Mt. Fuji. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 02:38 Photo ID: 3106546 VIRIN: 170113-F-CB366-021 Resolution: 2545x1697 Size: 443.42 KB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 459th AS completes hoist training [Image 1 of 7], by SrA David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.