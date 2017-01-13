Tech. Sgt. Michael Wright, 459th Airlift Squadron special mission aviator evaluator, looks out the window of a UH-1N Iroquois to ensure the surrounding area is clear from other aircraft near Mt. Fuji, Japan, Jan. 13, 2017. The aircrew and pilots continuously check their surroundings as they follow the visual flight rules to ensure the safety of the aircrew and aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 02:38
|Photo ID:
|3106549
|VIRIN:
|170113-F-CB366-073
|Resolution:
|2427x1618
|Size:
|298.19 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 459th AS completes hoist training [Image 1 of 7], by SrA David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
459th AS completes hoist training
LEAVE A COMMENT