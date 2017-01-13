(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    459th AS completes hoist training [Image 5 of 7]

    459th AS completes hoist training

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman David Owsianka 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Michael Wright, 459th Airlift Squadron special mission aviator evaluator, looks out the window of a UH-1N Iroquois to ensure the surrounding area is clear from other aircraft near Mt. Fuji, Japan, Jan. 13, 2017. The aircrew and pilots continuously check their surroundings as they follow the visual flight rules to ensure the safety of the aircrew and aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

    This work, 459th AS completes hoist training [Image 1 of 7], by SrA David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Mt. Fuji
    flying
    Yokota Air Base
    helicopter
    459th Airlift Squadron
    Hoist training
    UH-1N Iroquois

