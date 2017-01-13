Tech. Sgt. Michael Wright, 459th Airlift Squadron special mission aviator evaluator, looks out the window of a UH-1N Iroquois to ensure the surrounding area is clear from other aircraft near Mt. Fuji, Japan, Jan. 13, 2017. The aircrew and pilots continuously check their surroundings as they follow the visual flight rules to ensure the safety of the aircrew and aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 02:38 Photo ID: 3106549 VIRIN: 170113-F-CB366-073 Resolution: 2427x1618 Size: 298.19 KB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 459th AS completes hoist training [Image 1 of 7], by SrA David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.