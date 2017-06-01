(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Inaugural Subcommittees Press Conference [Image 7 of 9]

    2017 Inaugural Subcommittees Press Conference

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Christensen 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Members of the media await a press conference held at Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington D.C. Jan 6, 2017. The press conference was called by the 2017 Presidential Inaugural Subcommittees to announce the Joint Transportation Plan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Christensen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 14:56
    Photo ID: 3105601
    VIRIN: 170106-A-XA037-0004
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 6.88 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Inaugural Subcommittees Press Conference [Image 1 of 9], by SGT Michael Christensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Washington
    D.C.
    media members
    Fort McNair
    Fort Lesley J. McNair
    Michael Christensen
    SGT Christensen
    Inauguration 2017
    SGT Michael Christensen
    January 6 2017

