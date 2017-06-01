U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker, Commander Joint Force Headquarters - National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington, and Muriel Bowser, Mayor of Washington D.C., attend a brief before a press conference at Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington D.C. Jan. 6, 2017. Mayor Bowser led the press conference which outlined the Joint Transportation Plan. Maj. Gen. Becker hosted the press conference at the National Defense University located at Fort McNair. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Christensen)

Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 Presidential Inaugural Subcommittees Press Conference [Image 1 of 9], by SGT Michael Christensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.