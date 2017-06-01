(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Presidential Inaugural Subcommittees Press Conference [Image 2 of 9]

    2017 Presidential Inaugural Subcommittees Press Conference

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Christensen 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Muriel Bowser, Mayor of Washington D.C., speaks during a press conference at Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington D.C. Jan. 6, 2017. Mayor Bowser led the press conference which outlined the Joint Transportation Plan. Maj. Gen. Becker (right) hosted the press conference at the National Defense University located at Fort McNair. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Christensen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 14:56
    Photo ID: 3105647
    VIRIN: 170106-A-XA037-0011
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 5.86 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Presidential Inaugural Subcommittees Press Conference [Image 1 of 9], by SGT Michael Christensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

