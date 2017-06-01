U.S. Secret Service Agent Brian Ebert, Special Agent in Chargeof the Washingtion Field Office, speaks during a press conference at Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington D.C. Jan. 6, 2017. Special Agent Ebert outlined the security aspect of the Joint Transportation Plan for the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Christensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 14:56 Photo ID: 3105663 VIRIN: 170106-A-XA037-0012 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 5.23 MB Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 Presidential Inaugural Subcommittees Press Conference [Image 1 of 9], by SGT Michael Christensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.