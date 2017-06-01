U.S. Secret Service Agent Brian Ebert, Special Agent in Chargeof the Washingtion Field Office, speaks during a press conference at Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington D.C. Jan. 6, 2017. Special Agent Ebert outlined the security aspect of the Joint Transportation Plan for the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Christensen)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 14:56
|Photo ID:
|3105663
|VIRIN:
|170106-A-XA037-0012
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|5.23 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 Presidential Inaugural Subcommittees Press Conference [Image 1 of 9], by SGT Michael Christensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
