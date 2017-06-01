(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Presidential Inaugural Subcommittees Press Conference [Image 1 of 9]

    2017 Presidential Inaugural Subcommittees Press Conference

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Christensen 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. Secret Service Agent Brian Ebert, Special Agent in Chargeof the Washingtion Field Office, speaks during a press conference at Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington D.C. Jan. 6, 2017. Special Agent Ebert outlined the security aspect of the Joint Transportation Plan for the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Christensen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 14:56
    Photo ID: 3105663
    VIRIN: 170106-A-XA037-0012
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 5.23 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Presidential Inaugural Subcommittees Press Conference [Image 1 of 9], by SGT Michael Christensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    press conference
    National Defense University
    Washington
    D.C.
    fort mcnair
    U.S. Secret Service
    Inauguration 2017
    sgt. michael christensen
    jan 6 2017
    Joint Task Force Nation Capitol Region
    Special Agent in Charge Brian Ebert
    Special Agent in Charge Ebert
    Washintion Field office
    Brian Ebert

