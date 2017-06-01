U.S. Army PFC Connor Kelly, assigned to Joint Task Force National Capitol Region Public Affairs Office, checks photos during a press conference held at Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington D.C. Jan 6, 2017. Kelly is assisting Public Affairs with their role in the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Christensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 14:56 Photo ID: 3105583 VIRIN: 170106-A-XA037-0001 Resolution: 3840x5760 Size: 5.82 MB Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 Inaugural Subcommittees Press Conference [Image 1 of 9], by SGT Michael Christensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.