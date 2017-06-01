(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Inaugural Subcommittees Press Conference [Image 9 of 9]

    2017 Inaugural Subcommittees Press Conference

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Christensen 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. Army PFC Connor Kelly, assigned to Joint Task Force National Capitol Region Public Affairs Office, checks photos during a press conference held at Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington D.C. Jan 6, 2017. Kelly is assisting Public Affairs with their role in the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Christensen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 14:56
    Photo ID: 3105583
    VIRIN: 170106-A-XA037-0001
    Resolution: 3840x5760
    Size: 5.82 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Inaugural Subcommittees Press Conference [Image 1 of 9], by SGT Michael Christensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

