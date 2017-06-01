U.S. Army PFC Hosannah Vickery, assigned to Joint Task Force National Capitol Region Public Affairs Office, sets up her tripod during a press conference held at Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington D.C. Jan 6, 2017. Vickery is assisting Public Affairs with their role in the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Christensen)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 14:56
|Photo ID:
|3105592
|VIRIN:
|170106-A-XA037-0002
|Resolution:
|3840x5760
|Size:
|6.87 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 Inaugural Subcommittees Press Conference [Image 1 of 9], by SGT Michael Christensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
