    JBA hosts media day [Image 4 of 5]

    JBA hosts media day

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stephanie Morris 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Hunter Eckwall, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, operates an F6A EOD robot using a control panel during media day at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Jan. 13, 2017. The media day served as a means for local and national media members to interview Air Force subject matter experts and view demonstrations by teams who are preparing for the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Stephanie Morris)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBA hosts media day [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Stephanie Morris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

