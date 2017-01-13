Senior Airman Hunter Eckwall, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, operates an F6A EOD robot using a control panel during media day at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Jan. 13, 2017. The media day served as a means for local and national media members to interview Air Force subject matter experts and view demonstrations by teams who are preparing for the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Stephanie Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Date Posted: 01.17.2017 07:43 Photo ID: 3100787 VIRIN: 170113-F-WC654-0051 Resolution: 4799x3428 Size: 2.3 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBA hosts media day [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Stephanie Morris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.