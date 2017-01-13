Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Wilson, 11th Security Support Squadron military working dog trainer attempts to evade MWD Marco during a K-9 demostration for media day at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Jan. 13, 2017. During their demostration, Wilson, Marco and Marco's handler showcased, field interview procedures, suspect escort, and non-compliant suspect apprehension. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Stephanie Morris)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 07:43
|Photo ID:
|3100789
|VIRIN:
|170113-F-WC654-0286
|Resolution:
|3428x2353
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JBA hosts media day [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Stephanie Morris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT