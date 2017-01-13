JBA hosts media day

Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Wilson, 11th Security Support Squadron military working dog trainer attempts to evade MWD Marco during a K-9 demostration for media day at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Jan. 13, 2017. During their demostration, Wilson, Marco and Marco's handler showcased, field interview procedures, suspect escort, and non-compliant suspect apprehension. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Stephanie Morris)

