JBA hosts media day

Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Valadie, U.S. Air Force Band drum major, poses for a portrait during media day at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Jan. 13, 2017. Valadie, is responsible for leading the band during ceremonial processions, and is the seventh drum major in its history. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Stephanie Morris)

Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Date Posted: 01.17.2017 by SSgt Stephanie Morris