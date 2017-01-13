(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JBA hosts media day [Image 3 of 5]

    JBA hosts media day

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stephanie Morris 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Valadie, U.S. Air Force Band drum major, poses for a portrait during media day at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Jan. 13, 2017. Valadie, is responsible for leading the band during ceremonial processions, and is the seventh drum major in its history. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Stephanie Morris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 07:43
    Photo ID: 3100788
    VIRIN: 170113-F-WC654-0451
    Resolution: 3728x5531
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBA hosts media day [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Stephanie Morris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    JBA hosts media day
    JBA hosts media day
    JBA hosts media day
    JBA hosts media day
    JBA hosts media day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    media day
    air force
    USAF
    joint base andrews
    jba

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT