(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JBA hosts media day [Image 1 of 5]

    JBA hosts media day

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stephanie Morris 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Joshua Holbrook, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, explains the operating procedures of a F6A EOD robot to members of the media during media day at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Jan. 13, 2017. Holbrook, who has been working as an EOD member for three years, expressed pride in his position by stating that he would never want to do anything else and that EOD is his dream job. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Stephanie Morris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 07:43
    Photo ID: 3100792
    VIRIN: 170113-F-WC654-0090
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 9.13 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBA hosts media day [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Stephanie Morris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    JBA hosts media day
    JBA hosts media day
    JBA hosts media day
    JBA hosts media day
    JBA hosts media day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    media day
    air force
    USAF
    joint base andrews
    jba

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT