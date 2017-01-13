Senior Airman Joshua Holbrook, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, explains the operating procedures of a F6A EOD robot to members of the media during media day at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Jan. 13, 2017. Holbrook, who has been working as an EOD member for three years, expressed pride in his position by stating that he would never want to do anything else and that EOD is his dream job. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Stephanie Morris)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 07:43
|Photo ID:
|3100792
|VIRIN:
|170113-F-WC654-0090
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|9.13 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JBA hosts media day [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Stephanie Morris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT