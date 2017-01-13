Members of the media view a casualty response demonstration by members of the 79th Medical Wing during media day at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Jan. 13, 2017. The media day served as a means for local and national media members to interview subject matter experts and view demonstrations by teams who are preparing for the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Stephanie Morris)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 07:43
|Photo ID:
|3100784
|VIRIN:
|170113-F-WC654-0398
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|10.07 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JBA hosts media day [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Stephanie Morris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
