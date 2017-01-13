JBA hosts media day

Members of the media view a casualty response demonstration by members of the 79th Medical Wing during media day at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Jan. 13, 2017. The media day served as a means for local and national media members to interview subject matter experts and view demonstrations by teams who are preparing for the 58th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Stephanie Morris)

