Marine Thrift Shop provides convenient, affordable shopping to SOFA members

Kelsey Forbes, left, purchases items from Tricia Ball Jan. 10 at the Marine Thrift Shop aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. The thrift shop is a non-profit organization that provides military families stationed on Okinawa with a place to shop for used uniform items, housewares and other items at low prices. In 2016, the store gave away more than 4,615 serviceable uniform items to service members for free. The thrift shop was founded by community efforts and continues to provide families with a place to volunteer and contribute to the community. Forbes is a Fort Morgan, Colorado, native. Ball is a San Diego, California, native. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Janessa K. Pon)

Date Taken: 01.10.2017
Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP