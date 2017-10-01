(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Thrift Shop provides convenient, affordable shopping to SOFA members

    Marine Thrift Shop provides convenient, affordable shopping to SOFA members

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Janessa Pon 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Kelsey Forbes, left, purchases items from Tricia Ball Jan. 10 at the Marine Thrift Shop aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. The thrift shop is a non-profit organization that provides military families stationed on Okinawa with a place to shop for used uniform items, housewares and other items at low prices. In 2016, the store gave away more than 4,615 serviceable uniform items to service members for free. The thrift shop was founded by community efforts and continues to provide families with a place to volunteer and contribute to the community. Forbes is a Fort Morgan, Colorado, native. Ball is a San Diego, California, native. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Janessa K. Pon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 02:22
    Photo ID: 3095228
    VIRIN: 170110-M-TA471-040
    Resolution: 4582x3055
    Size: 4.27 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Hometown: FORT MORGAN, CO, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Thrift Shop provides convenient, affordable shopping to SOFA members [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Janessa Pon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    uniforms
    service
    shopping
    donation
    shop
    community involvement
    Thrift store
    used
    cheap
    serviceable items

