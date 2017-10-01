(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Thrift Shop provides convenient, affordable shopping to SOFA members [Image 4 of 5]

    Marine Thrift Shop provides convenient, affordable shopping to SOFA members

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.10.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Janessa Pon 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Shoppers peruse household items in the housewares section of the Marine Thrift Shop Jan. 10 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. The thrift shop is a non-profit store that makes a wide variety of low-priced housewares, clothing and other items available to military families stationed on Okinawa. Service members are allotted up to five free uniform items per month, which are redeemable with a military ID card. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Janessa K. Pon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 02:22
    Photo ID: 3095224
    VIRIN: 170110-M-TA471-015
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 7.37 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Thrift Shop provides convenient, affordable shopping to SOFA members [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Janessa Pon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Marine Thrift Shop provides convenient, affordable shopping to SOFA members
    Marine Thrift Shop provides convenient, affordable shopping to SOFA members
    Marine Thrift Shop provides convenient, affordable shopping to SOFA members
    Marine Thrift Shop provides convenient, affordable shopping to SOFA members
    Marine Thrift Shop provides convenient, affordable shopping to SOFA members

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Marine Thrift Shop provides convenient, affordable shopping to SOFA members

    TAGS

    uniforms
    service
    shopping
    donation
    shop
    community involvement
    Thrift store
    used
    cheap
    serviceable items

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT