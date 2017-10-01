Shoppers peruse household items in the housewares section of the Marine Thrift Shop Jan. 10 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. The thrift shop is a non-profit store that makes a wide variety of low-priced housewares, clothing and other items available to military families stationed on Okinawa. Service members are allotted up to five free uniform items per month, which are redeemable with a military ID card. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Janessa K. Pon)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 02:22
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
This work, Marine Thrift Shop provides convenient, affordable shopping to SOFA members [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Janessa Pon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Marine Thrift Shop provides convenient, affordable shopping to SOFA members
