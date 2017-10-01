Marine Thrift Shop provides convenient, affordable shopping to SOFA members

Shoppers peruse household items in the housewares section of the Marine Thrift Shop Jan. 10 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. The thrift shop is a non-profit store that makes a wide variety of low-priced housewares, clothing and other items available to military families stationed on Okinawa. Service members are allotted up to five free uniform items per month, which are redeemable with a military ID card. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Janessa K. Pon)

