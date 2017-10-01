Marine Thrift Shop provides convenient, affordable shopping to SOFA members

A shopper explores items in the baby and childcare section of the Marine Thrift Shop Jan. 10 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. The thrift shop is a non-profit organization that provides military families stationed on Okinawa with a place to shop for used uniform items, clothing, housewares, and other items at low prices. In addition to affordable shopping, the funds made from sales also support community programs, such as the Kubasaki High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Janessa K. Pon)

