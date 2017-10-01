Marine Thrift Shop provides convenient, affordable shopping to SOFA members

A sign stands outside the Marine Thrift Shop Jan. 10 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. The thrift shop is a non-profit organization that provides clothing, housewares and other items at nominal prices to service members and families. In 2016, the shop gave away more than 4,615 uniform items to service members for free. The thrift shop is supported by the community through volunteer efforts and donations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Janessa K. Pon)

