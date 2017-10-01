Marine Thrift Shop provides convenient, affordable shopping to SOFA members

Different pairs of shoes line the shelves in the clothing section of the Marine Thrift Shop Jan. 10 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. The thrift shop is a non-profit asset that provides military families stationed on Okinawa with used uniform items, housewares, books, clothing and many other items at low prices. In addition to the many brand name bargains, service members are also allotted up to five uniform items per month for free. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Janessa K. Pon)

