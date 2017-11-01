23rd Secretary of the Air Force Farewell

U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Commander, Lt. Col. Peter Tritsch, leads Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James into her farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 11, 2017. James took office as the 23rd secretary of the Air Force in Dec. 2013. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Joshua L. DeMotts)

