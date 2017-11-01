The Distinguished Public Service medal awaits presentation to Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James during her farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 11, 2017. James took office as the 23rd secretary of the Air Force in Dec. 2013. (U.S. Air Force photo/Scott M. Ash)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2017 15:59
|Photo ID:
|3094579
|VIRIN:
|170111-F-EK235-0595
|Resolution:
|2000x1208
|Size:
|312.05 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 23rd Secretary of the Air Force Farewell [Image 1 of 15], by Scott Ash, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
