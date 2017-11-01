(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    23rd Secretary of the Air Force Farewell

    23rd Secretary of the Air Force Farewell

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Scott Ash 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein speaks about Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James, during her farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 11, 2017. James took office as the 23rd secretary of the Air Force in Dec. 2013. (U.S. Air Force photo/Scott M. Ash)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 15:59
    Photo ID: 3094576
    VIRIN: 170111-F-EK235-0646
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 407.77 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23rd Secretary of the Air Force Farewell, by Scott Ash, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

