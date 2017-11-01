Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein speaks about Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James, during her farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 11, 2017. James took office as the 23rd secretary of the Air Force in Dec. 2013. (U.S. Air Force photo/Scott M. Ash)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2017 Date Posted: 01.11.2017 15:59 Photo ID: 3094581 VIRIN: 170111-F-EK235-0589 Resolution: 1411x2000 Size: 546.42 KB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 23rd Secretary of the Air Force Farewell [Image 1 of 15], by Scott Ash, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.