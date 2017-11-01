Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James hugs Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter, during her farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 11, 2017. James took office as the 23rd secretary of the Air Force in Dec. 2013. (U.S. Air Force photo/Scott M. Ash)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2017 Date Posted: 01.11.2017 15:59 Photo ID: 3094586 VIRIN: 170111-F-EK235-0386 Resolution: 2000x1331 Size: 415.81 KB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 23rd Secretary of the Air Force Farewell [Image 1 of 15], by Scott Ash, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.