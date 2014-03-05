(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New command chief “installed” during 403rd Wing ceremony May 3 [Image 12 of 21]

    New command chief “installed” during 403rd Wing ceremony May 3

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2014

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek 

    403rd Wing

    Chief Master Sergeant Leon Alexander, 908th Maintenance Squadron Superintendent, gives the Chiefs Charge to Chief Master Sergeant Christopher Barnby during his promotion ceremony here May 3, 2014. CMSgt Barnby is joined by all of the Chiefs presnt during this ceremony. Col. Frank Amodeo, 403rd Wing Commander, select Barnby to be the new Command Chief Master Sergeant for the 403rd Wing (U.S. Air Force Photo/Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2014
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 14:17
    Photo ID: 3092433
    VIRIN: 140503-F-WF462-119
    Resolution: 2784x1848
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New command chief “installed” during 403rd Wing ceremony May 3 [Image 1 of 21], by MSgt Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    Air Force Reserve Command
    403rd Wing
    USAF Reserve

