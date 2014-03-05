New command chief “installed” during 403rd Wing ceremony May 3

Chief Master Sergeant Leon Alexander, 908th Maintenance Squadron Superintendent, gives the Chiefs Charge to Chief Master Sergeant Christopher Barnby during his promotion ceremony here May 3, 2014. CMSgt Barnby is joined by all of the Chiefs presnt during this ceremony. Col. Frank Amodeo, 403rd Wing Commander, select Barnby to be the new Command Chief Master Sergeant for the 403rd Wing (U.S. Air Force Photo/Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek)

